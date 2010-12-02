Miguel Says Album Sounds like “Rhinoceros Sex” And Nicki Minaj Can Star In His Private Movie

Jive recording artist Miguel Jontel sat down with TheUrbanDaily.com for an exclusive interview about his new album, lust for Nicki Minaj, touring with Mary J. Blige and Usher.Bystorm/ Jive recording artist Miguel:

“The album sounds like Rhinoceros sex”

Complaints that R&B lacks creativity and the soul it originated with has become the topic of discussion for many new artists, but not when it comes to new-comer Miguel. Ask him what he hopes to contribute to the game and he’ll probably answer “Aspire To Inspire.” He describes his debut album as “Eclectric.”

The debut single “All I Want Is You” took only 10 weeks to enter the Billboard charts and hasn’t stopped climbing yet. The half black and Mexican crooner doesn’t find it hard to connect with him female fans–his lyrics resonate with both sexes.

He recently went on tour with the queen of hip-hop soul Mary J Blige, veteran El Debarge, youngster Jazmin Sullivan and is set to hit the stage with Usher. Miguel speaks highly of the headliners claiming that they have showed him nothing but love (can you blame them–the man is talented!) Miguel is sexy and confident, so much so that he is releasing his album the same week as Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z. He knows he is up for a challenge but doesn’t fear rising to the occasion and working hard to push the highly anticipated “All I Want Is You.”

VIDEO: Miguel & J. Cole “All I Want Is You”

His sensual demeanor and alluring smile is utterly enticing. Miguel is determined to set himself aside from the Trey Songz and Chris Browns–he believes there is room for everyone!