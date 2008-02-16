COMING SOON: The 3rd Annual Hoodies

Two-Thousand and h8te was a year filled with monumental yawn moments.

It was a year when the internet officially pillaged rap music and changed the paradigm of how successful any minimally gifted rapper can be. A year when Young Berg gave us reasons to resent “the business”, Lil’ Wayne exemplified the benefits of mixing cough syrup with florescent jeans and T.I. became a substitute teacher for the Atlanta public school system. A year that found market-ready phenoms such as Flo-rida, Nelly and LL Cool releasing albums to fling and Young Jeezy actually made sense. A year when Nas’ Underachieving Heavyweight title went unchallenged, the vocoder became the new Jerri Curl and the term “swagger” was treated like Iceberg sweaters in the late 90’s. It was a year when weed crushing on CD’s hit an all time low as we people downloaded albums off the internet and anyone who actually rapped failed to crack the gold mark. And we were there every step of the way…enjoying it…like farting and urinating, simultaneously. So much nothing happened this year and we here at Hood Newz are proud to recap these wonder less 12 months with our coveted 35rd annual Hood Newz Awards. This Feburay, Hood Newz will be handing out accolades to some of urban music not so brightest stars. Join us for the 3rd Annual Hood Newz Awards (aka the Hoodies).

*Check your local site for showtimes.

