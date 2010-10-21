Tina Knowles: Beyoncé Is Not Pregnant

Tina Knowles taped an interview on Ellen yesterday and squashed any rumors that her eldest daughter, Beyoncé was pregnant
Miss Tina joked that the rumor mill had got it all wrong and that she was the one that was pregnant.
The interview will air on Ellen today.
Check your local listings!
