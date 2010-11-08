CLOSE
Ghostface Killah “Together Baby”

Ghostface KillahIt’s always a cause for celebration when new material from Ghostface Killah is released.

Ghostface, aka Tony Starks, aka The Wallabee Champ, aka Ghost Deini, is releasing his ninth solo album, The Apollo Kids, this December.  The album’s first single, “Together Baby,” was released  on Def Jam’s website this week.

While we may have been less than enthralled with Ghostface’s last few efforts (Fishscale was the last album we loved from start to finish), the man who made classics like Supreme Clientele and (read: the original version of) Bulletproof Wallets will forever have our ear.

Check out “Together Baby” below:

ghostface killah , wu-tang clan

Close