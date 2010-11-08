Ghostface Killah “Together Baby”

It’s always a cause for celebration when new material from Ghostface Killah is released.
Ghostface, aka Tony Starks, aka The Wallabee Champ, aka Ghost Deini, is releasing his ninth solo album, The Apollo Kids, this December. The album’s first single, “Together Baby,” was released on Def Jam’s website this week.
While we may have been less than enthralled with Ghostface’s last few efforts (Fishscale was the last album we loved from start to finish), the man who made classics like Supreme Clientele and (read: the original version of) Bulletproof Wallets will forever have our ear.
Check out “Together Baby” below:
RELATED: Ghostface Killah Announces “The Apollo Kids” Album
RELATED: Ghostface, “Tony Montana” [DAILY RHYME]
Why Jay-Z is NOT a Devil-Worshiping Illuminati Propagandist [fromTheBVX.com ]
David Banner Says Rap Lacks Balance [from Vibe.com]
NBC Cancels Boris Kodjoe Spy Series, ‘Undercovers’ [from Blackvoices.com]
Larry King Gets Weird With Janet Jackson [from Jezebel.com ]
Ten Best Quotes From Kanye West’s Interview With Funkmaster Flex [from TheVillageVoice.com]
[from Newsone.com]
Oprah & Gayle Joke About Being Lesbian Lovers [VIDEO] [from Hellobeautiful.com]