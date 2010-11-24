5 Things We’re Thankful For

This year had its ups, and it also had its downs. Now that we are are approaching a new year, we can reflect over the year and talk about the things that we appreciate most.

Friends

There is nothing to be grateful for like your best friend. Through thick and thin, they have been there for you and vice versa. Write your close friends a letter of appreciation. Spend some time with your friends, talk and hang out like you have planned but always ended up too busy to actually get it done. Why should the douche bags get all the toasts? Here’s one for our friends.

Family

Mom, dad, siblings, cousins, aunt and uncles, and the great and grandparents made us who we are, literally and psychology. This network of family members gets larger over the years but that is no reason to stay out of touch. Reconnect with family members and connect with family members that you might not have known.

Home

Having a place to go to just to sit down, watch TV, go online to theurbandaily.com, or just be lazy is always great. Stay inside for the weekend. Grab some pillows and lay anywhere in the house. Be comfortable. Laugh with friends and family. Home can also be wherever you like to spend Thanksgiving. Either way, home is where you make it. And wherever you make it, make it count.

Food

Mmmm. I personally appreciate the fact that I am not starving this holiday. Spread your fortune with people that do not have enough to eat this holiday or any day of the year for that matter. From dropping a can off at a food drive to serving turkey sandwiches, helping out the community is great way to share this holiday season.

History

It has been a slow grind for the Black community but we have come a long way from being slaves in this country to having a Black man elected as our country’s President. This is the perfect time of the year to remember Frederick Douglas, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Nat Turner, Rosa Parks and countless peoples of all colors that sacrificed their lives and reputations to help us become stronger as a unit. Show how grateful you are by continuing our progress; it doesn’t end at the presidency.

Bonus thing to be Thankful For…

Call of Duty: Black Ops

This fun online multiplayer shooter is the best game that came out since the last Call of Duty title. If you don’t have it, you better get it. Holla!

Have a great Thanksgiving!

