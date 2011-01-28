Dr. Dre & Eminem “I Need A Doctor”

Have the floodgates opened?

Another song rumored to be on Dr. Dre’s Detox album recently leaked, though we have our doubts about it being a Detox song…

“I Need A Doctor,” which was produced by Alex Da Kid, features two verses from Eminem and a closing verse from Dre. It feels more like a left over from Recovery than something that would end up on Detox.

Take a listen and let us know what you think!

UPDATE: The final, mastered version of the latest single from Detox has made its way online. The song will also be available for sale online on February 1st.

