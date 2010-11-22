T.I. Blames His Dentist For Drug Addiction

In his last magazine interview before going to jail Clifford T.I. Harris speaks candidly on his prescription drug addiction.

“I had a lot of work done to my teeth. Oral surgery, extractions, six, seven, eight root canals,” he tells Erik Parker for Vibe magazine. “Between January to February. As soon as I got out, I had a lot of stuff done. In the joint, you eat shit that is unhealthy for you. I had fillings that fell out and stuff that had to get dealt with. Of course for the pain they gave me oxycontin and hydrocodone. And, mind you, on October 13, 2007, I had cut off everything―weed, alcohol. Then I get these pills and I start taking them for the pain at first. And then I’m like, Wait―this shit makes me feel good. And it’s legal. After the pain went away, I kept taking it. I had like five, six prescriptions. So I had, like 80 pills. Everybody else might have a drink or smoke a blunt, I took a pain pill. Times when I had 18-, 20-hour days, I’d take a pain pill. And eventually I developed―I guess―the beginning stages of dependence.”

Now what about that jail addiction Mr. Harris?

READ MORE HERE AT VIBE.COM

RELATED POSTS:

MORE HIP-HOP COVERAGE FROM THEURBANDAILY.COM!