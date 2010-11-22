Dr. Dre Says He’s Done With Rap After Detox

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop super producer Dr. Dre has revealed that he is hanging up the microphone after the 2011 release of his highly anticipated album Detox.

According to reports, Dr. Dre’s long awaited album Detox will land in stores in February, although that release date has yet to be confirmed by Dre’s label Aftermath, or its distributor, Interscope/Universal.

In the upcoming double December/January issue of XXL Magazine, Dr. Dre explained that he spends five to six days in the recording studio, sometimes for up to 16-hours a day. And as Dr. Dre prepares to celebrate his 46th birthday and almost 30-years in the music business, he is ready to slow down.

“The only part that has been pushing me back is just the fact that I’m getting older, and certain things to talk about,” Dr. Dre told XXL Magazine. “I can incorporate other artists, new artists with this record [Detox], to say some of the things I won’t say. It’s been a little tussle in that area also, just because of age and being able to identify with the younger audience.”

