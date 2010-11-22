Pink Is Pregnant, Christina Aguilera Is Not

It says a lot about an awards show when the biggest conversation of the night is who is or isn’t knocked up. At last night’s American Music Awards Christina Aguilera took the stage to promote her new CD Burlesque. While it’s nothing new for the singer to perform half-naked, her post-baby pouch had many speculating that she was pregnant again.

We think Miss Ag just hasn’t had the time to put her shake weight to use and will probably be in fighting form by New Year’s. On the other hand Pink is VERY pregnant. She worked the red carpet with her husband Carey Hart and performed later in the show with a more modest get-up of harem pants and a gold jacket.

In other news, Rihanna just keeps giving birth to cameo appearances with Eminem and performed some of them at the AMAs. Catch the video below:

211121227

