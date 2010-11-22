Swizz Beatz F/ Busta Rhymes – “Bad One”

Swizz Beatz links up with Busta Rhymes again for this week’s installment of Swizz’s Monster Monday free track giveaway. Basically this is the more subdued, after party version of “Stop The Party.” T’aint bad though.
[Spotted at Soulculture.Uk]
RELATED:
Swizz Beatz F/ DMX And Busta Rhymes, “Ya’ll Don’t Really Know” [AUDIO]
Drake Performs “Fancy” With Swizz Beatz At Radio City [VIDEO]
Kanye West “So Appalled” (feat. RZA, Swizz Beatz, Pusha T, Cyhi The Prynce & Jay-Z) [AUDIO]
Jeffrey Wright and Mos Def In ‘A Free Man of Color’ [from Blackvoices.com ]
5 Rappers Who AREN’T Returning to Jail [from TheBVX.com]
Carmelo Anthony Releases New Mixtape [from Vibe.com]
Ray J Says He’s Through With Industry Chicks [from iPowerRichmond.com ]
The 10 Most Absurd Lyrics From Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday [from TheSmokingSection.com]
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily