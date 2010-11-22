BlackPlanet member, Bruse Wane, Hits Caroline’s On Broadway

BlackPlanet member, Bruse Wane, a New York City comedian, has been a member of BP for almost 4 years and is steady performing shows. He has an upcoming show on November 29th at the World Famous Caroline’s on Broadway Comedy Club in New York City. Check out his profile here to view some of his clips and to find out more info about him and where he may be performing in the future.

BlackPlanet member, MELANIN7, Overstands The Stresses Of Time

Meet BlackPlanet Member and Author, Eric Leach

Spotlight: BlackPlanet Member, Positively Mimi