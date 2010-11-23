Kanye West Opens 10 Fatburger Restaurants

(AllHipHop News) Hip-Hop star Kanye West will add to his discography today (November 22), when his fifth album, My Dark Twisted Fantasy lands in stores across the country.

But the Chicago rapper is planning to expand his career beyond music, with a possible new clothing line with high-end clothing line with French Fashion label, Lanvin and a chain of fast-food restaurants.

According to TheDailyBeast.com, Kanye West may turn into the next fast food mogul, as the rapper snatched up the franchise rights for 10 Fatburger restaurants in Chicago through his holding company, KW Foods LLC.

“It’s safe to say that we’ll be doing more strategic partnerships in areas like fashion and design,” Gee Roberson told The Daily Beast. “Music is the foundation for everything Kanye does, but he doesn’t want to be defined only as a musician. He’s really a designer. He designs his sounds, his raps, all aspects of his tour. He wants to do deals where he can have his fingerprints on the product.”

