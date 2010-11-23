Waka Flocka Involved In Gay Porn Scandal?!

Porn star Memphitz and his company ACAgency offered Waka Flocka $420,000 to star in a gay-porno. Memphitz says he usually doesn’t partake in Youtube videos until he is angered, so we are guessing he is angry! Waka Flocka and Memphitz’ people conversed back and fourth where he claims they agreed to do a porno together if Waka Flocka’s career didn’t go as planned. After a back and fourth struggle to lock down Waka, things fell sour…

Spotted @Mediatakeout.com

Waka Flocka Lyrics Examined: Is He Really That Stupid?

5 Of The Worst Decisions in Hip Hop