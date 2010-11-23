Nas Plays Parolee On “Hawaii 5-0”

Nas added a clip to his acting resume on an episode of CBS’s “Hawaii 5-0.” He plays a parolee named Gordon Smith who was just trying to make an honest living after serving a bid for home robberies and missed an appointment with his parole officer.
We can’t say his acting has improved much since Belly, but that man has child support payments to make.
