CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentTV

Nas Plays Parolee On “Hawaii 5-0”

Leave a comment

Nas added a clip to his acting resume on an episode of CBS’s “Hawaii 5-0.” He plays a parolee named Gordon Smith who was just trying to make an honest living after serving a bid for home robberies and missed an appointment with his parole officer.

We can’t say his acting has improved much since Belly, but that man has child support payments to make.

RELATED POSTS:

Nas Says “It’s Too Premature” To Say Who The Best Rapper Of All Time Is

Nas Blasts Def Jam In Email To LA Reid & Staff: “I Am Nobody’s Slave”

Hawaii 5-0 , NAS , rappers turned actors

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close