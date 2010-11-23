Sheek Louch Defends His Controversial Album Cover

Sheek Louch is loving the drama that his album cover has been creating. The artwork for Donnie G: Don Gorilla shows a split image of Sheek’s face with a gorilla’s sparking outrage that he is calling up racist stereotypes of Black folks. But he doesn’t seem fazed in the least.

“I feel beasty right now, ” he tells DJ Vlad. ” I’ve been talking that Silverback Gorilla, I said I’m running the jungle. Now they wanna hit me with the ‘Black man you can’t do that.’ But then I’m hearing that’s the best artwork I’ve seen in a long time. I coulda been on a hot whip with a girl behind me smilin’ with some rims. But I ain’t with that sh*t.”

It’s not as if he’s the first rapper to invoke King Kong or gorilla related imagery in a song, video or image but I guess whatever gets folks talking is good for business, right?

RELATED POSTS: