Sheek Louch Defends His Controversial Album Cover

Sheek Louch is loving the drama that his album cover has been creating. The artwork for Donnie G: Don Gorilla shows a split image of Sheek’s face with a gorilla’s sparking outrage that he is calling up racist stereotypes of Black folks. But he doesn’t seem fazed in the least.
“I feel beasty right now, ” he tells DJ Vlad. ” I’ve been talking that Silverback Gorilla, I said I’m running the jungle. Now they wanna hit me with the ‘Black man you can’t do that.’ But then I’m hearing that’s the best artwork I’ve seen in a long time. I coulda been on a hot whip with a girl behind me smilin’ with some rims. But I ain’t with that sh*t.”
It’s not as if he’s the first rapper to invoke King Kong or gorilla related imagery in a song, video or image but I guess whatever gets folks talking is good for business, right?
RELATED POSTS:
What’s Up With Sheek Louch’s Album Cover?
What The Funk Is Going On Inside Of Erykah Badu’s Album Covers?
Kanye West Unveils His “Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Album Cover [PHOTO]
Jeffrey Wright and Mos Def In ‘A Free Man of Color’ [from Blackvoices.com ]
5 Rappers Who AREN’T Returning to Jail [from TheBVX.com]
Carmelo Anthony Releases New Mixtape [from Vibe.com]
Ray J Says He’s Through With Industry Chicks [from iPowerRichmond.com ]
The 10 Most Absurd Lyrics From Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday [from TheSmokingSection.com]