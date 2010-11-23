Twista Helps Needy Families For Thanksgiving

Twista is lending a helping hand to several families who don’t have enough food for Thanksgiving.Twista volunteered with Greater Chicago Food Depository, to help serve fresh fruits and vegetables to his entire community as a part of the Produce Mobile program.

“It means a lot to me to be able to give back to the very place that has supported me and truly stuck by me all these years,” Twista said. “It’s my duty and pleasure to feed the area that fed me.”

The Food Depository’s programs and services is for children, older adults and the unemployed and underemployed address the root causes of hunger.

