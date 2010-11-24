CLOSE
Nas, “Foul Breeze”

I think ball players need to stay off of  the mic but Carmelo Anthony’s new Become Legendary mixtape has this unreleased track from Nas, “Foul Breeze.”  The track uses the same  “Faded Lady” sample by S.S.O. Orchestra that Diamond D’s flipped for “Went For Mine” and DJ Scratch for Busta Rhymes’ “New York Shit.”

Sources say this was a leftover from Street’s Disciple that will be on Lost Tapes 2. [props to PotholesinMyBlog]

