5 Big Boy Toys for Black Friday

Looking for something “door busting” worthy that’s not at Macy’s? Need a little bit of that electronic fix for the holidays? It’s about time you treat yourself to a gift worth getting up early and running over people for. Here are some big boy toys for the Black Friday.

**Remember to wear your steel toe boots for this one**

Beats by Dr. Dre (MSRP $300)

Why It’s Cool

Listen to your favorite songs with these headphones and experience your music library all over again. Hear what you’ve been missing. You don’t have to be an audiophile to appreciate great sound quality.

Where to Get It

Best Buy. They have a great $40 2-year insurance plan that covers absolutely everything, except for loss of course.

Xbox 360 (MSRP $199-399)

Why It’s Cool

Call of Duty: Black Ops. Nuff said. Even if you don’t play shooters, there’s Facebook and Twitter, ESPN (with live games and past games), Netflix, and Last.fm. Recently Microsoft dropped the Kinect, a controller-less sensor that captures your movement for cool games and allows for video chat.

Where to Get It

Gamestop. Best prices with geeks that know everything about games.

40-50” TV (MSRP $499-3,000 and up!)

Why It’s Cool

It’s like a TV, except huge. Great for watching movies in HD or widescreen quality without losing details. Perfect for football games (especially those of us that can make better calls than that stupid referee. Is he blind?!). And definitely great for online play with Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Where to Get It

Walmart. Don’t get trampled though. Those lines are vicious.

HP Pavilion Notebook (MSRP $799)

Why It’s Cool

Windows 7 is a great Operating System. On top of that, you get great Intel or AMD processors and custom HP software like Instant On, which lets you go online or type papers before your computer even loads.

Where to Get It

Best Buy. Once again, great insurance plans.

Amazon Kindle (MSRP $139-189)

Why It’s Cool

It is great for people who enjoy reading and people who want to get back into reading without carrying a bunch of books. It’s e-ink display allows for great reading in daylight as well as on the train, subway, bus or park.

Where to Get It

Amazon.com. These people deliver items to your house in hours!

