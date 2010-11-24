Kanye West & Rick Ross, “Devil In A New Dress” (LIVE IN NYC)

Kanye West held an album release show in NYC last night at the Bower Ballroom for My Dark Twisted Fantasy. Rollingstone Magazine’s 5-Star general brought along a few guests including Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Pusha T, John Legend & more. Spiff TV was in the building with Ross & captured this footage of Rozay backstage & on stage with Kanye performing “Devil In A New Dress”.
[props to 57thAve.com]
RELATED POSTS:
Critics Give Kanye West’s Album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Perfect Reviews & Ratings
Nicki Minaj Says Kanye West Was Watching Porn When They Met
Kanye West Opens 10 Fatburger Restaurants
Jeffrey Wright and Mos Def In ‘A Free Man of Color’ [from Blackvoices.com ]
5 Rappers Who AREN’T Returning to Jail [from TheBVX.com]
Carmelo Anthony Releases New Mixtape [from Vibe.com]
Ray J Says He’s Through With Industry Chicks [from iPowerRichmond.com ]
The 10 Most Absurd Lyrics From Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday [from TheSmokingSection.com]