Kanye West & Rick Ross, “Devil In A New Dress” (LIVE IN NYC)

Kanye West held an album release show in NYC last night at the Bower Ballroom for My Dark Twisted Fantasy. Rollingstone Magazine’s 5-Star general brought along a few guests including Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Pusha T, John Legend & more.  Spiff TV was in the building with Ross & captured this footage of Rozay backstage & on stage with Kanye performing “Devil In A New Dress”.

