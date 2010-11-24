Kanye West & Rick Ross, “Devil In A New Dress” (LIVE IN NYC)

Kanye West held an album release show in NYC last night at the Bower Ballroom for My Dark Twisted Fantasy. Rollingstone Magazine’s 5-Star general brought along a few guests including Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Pusha T, John Legend & more. Spiff TV was in the building with Ross & captured this footage of Rozay backstage & on stage with Kanye performing “Devil In A New Dress”.

[props to 57thAve.com]

