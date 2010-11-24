Kevin Hart Talks Divorce & Why Comedians Love Leather

Kevin Hart is currently on a national tour called “Laugh At My Pain” and he caught up with fellow Philly native DJ Drama and Gangsta Grillz Radio following the comedian’s sold-out performance at the Fox Theatre last week!

The comic talked about his divorce, his upcoming movie with Ben Stiller (Little Fockers) and why stand up comedians love leather so much.

Check out the exclusive below!

RELATED: Kevin Hart Seriously Funny DVD Clip & Trailer

RELATED: Kevin Hart On Having Kids [DAILY LAUGH]

RELATED: Jamie Foxx To Launch New Sketch Comedy Series On Fox