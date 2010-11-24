Catya Takes Over The Bad Girls Club Reunion

Last night part 2 of the Bad Girls Club reunion aired and bad girl Catya Washington stole the show. She claims she had on a $1,000 dress and $1,200 shoes but she could have worn a garbage bag and still have looked better than everyone else.

Perez Hilton drilled the beauty about leaving Jamaica/Bad Girls house early but Cat didn’t care, she was done with the “b.s.” After remaining calm for the entire show things got crazy when Ericka tried to fight Catya’s house bff Kristen. She sprang into action, leaping across the set and pounding Ericka in the head with her five inch stiletto. “That’s corny” she said to Ericka who was disheveled and piecing her weave together. Catya was carried off stage and we remembered why the Philly model was our favorite.

Cat was recently arrested for drug and gun possession. Her bail was set at a whopping $500,000. After the help of her loyal fans and raising money through the internet she posted bail.

Catya Arrested For Drug And Gun Possesion

Catya Leaves The Bad Girls Club

