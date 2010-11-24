Riot Breaks Out Over Webbie No-Show; Two Officers Injured In Melee

A riot broke out a show in Waco, Texas on Saturday night (November 20th), after popular Baton Rogue, Louisiana rapper Webbie skipped a show, resulting in the injury of two police officers.
Webbie was slated to perform at The Ranch last weekend, but never showed up for the date. Promoters announced the cancellation around 2:00am, just before the venue was supposed to close.
According to eye-witness reports, promoters told the crowd that Webbie’s brother had called and told them the rapper had overdosed on pills and was in Temple Hospital in Waco.
