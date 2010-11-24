Riot Breaks Out Over Webbie No-Show; Two Officers Injured In Melee

A riot broke out a show in Waco, Texas on Saturday night (November 20th), after popular Baton Rogue, Louisiana rapper Webbie skipped a show, resulting in the injury of two police officers.

Webbie was slated to perform at The Ranch last weekend, but never showed up for the date. Promoters announced the cancellation around 2:00am, just before the venue was supposed to close.

According to eye-witness reports, promoters told the crowd that Webbie’s brother had called and told them the rapper had overdosed on pills and was in Temple Hospital in Waco.

STORY CONTINUED AT ALLHIPHOP.COM

RELATED POSTS