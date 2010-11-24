Fan Grabs Chris Browns Package On Stage

Chris Brown is surely showing how much he has grown. He bursted onto the scene as a teen singing “Run It”, then he “took us down,” transformed us and now he’s just turning us out.During a recent performance, a lucky female fan was brought on stage where he sang to her and she touched his “stuff”.
WTF: Chris Brown Wears Furry Backpack To Charity Event [PHOTOS]
Judge To Chris Brown “No One Has Worked As Diligently As You”
