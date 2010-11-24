Deacon The Villain & Sheisty Khrist (Niggaz With Latitude) – “Ascension”

A few weeks ago I posted the humorous trailer for this project Niggaz With Latitude and most folks missed the point. So here is the first single from the project, “Ascension” featuring Deacon The Villain * Sheisty Khrist.

“Ascension” is a DTV-produced soul-churner that deals with the daily struggle to achieve something in a life flooded with destructive distractions. Sheisty Khrist kicks things off with another mind-numbingly stellar verse, with Deacon pulling double-duty tackling the hook and second verse…”

Niggaz With Latitude (NWL), which will be released digitally on 11.30.10 and physically on 12.14.10. Props to [QN5Music]

