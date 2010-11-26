Do You Know Lucille Bogan? Dirty Music From The 1930s

If you think your club music just recently got dirty over the years, think further back. In 1935 Lucille Bogan made one of her last songs. The content of her music contained prostitution, drugs, and the like. “Shave ’em Dry” is one of the best examples of her music. Check it out!

