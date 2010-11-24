Rapper Eve Takes Sexy Pics In Lingerie

Rapper Eve poses in lingerie for a Ink Magazine.
She looks incredible! Its a long way from the pit-bull in the skirt.
Nicki Minaj Goes In On Lil’ Kim On Hot 97 “Don’t Play With Me!”
Barbie Recall: The 10 Most Absurd Lyrics From Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday
Halle Berry Talks ‘Frankie and Alice’ at N.Y. Premiere [from Blackvoices.com ]
Ray J On Relationship With Whitney Houston [EXCLUSIVE] [from KYSDC.com ]
10 Best And Worst Posthumous Albums [from Vibe.com]
“Become A Third Wheel (Like A Bosh)” [from TheSmokingSection.com]
Drake Live From Radio City [from Fuse.tv ]
What Movies To See This Weekend [from MovieFone.com ]
Sarah Palin Slams The First Lady In New Book [from NewsOne.com]
Willow Smith In W Magazine [PHOTO] [from Hellobeautiful.com]