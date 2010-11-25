CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Birdman & Young Money Give Out Turkeys For Thanksgiving

Leave a comment

Every year Birdman gives out turkeys for Thanksgiving to the people of his home town New Orleans.

Birdman, Slim, Gudda Gudda and T-Streets and Reginae all participated!

Baby Gets Weezy’s First Post-Jail Verse On “Fire Flame” Remix [AUDIO]

5 Of The Worst Decisions in Hip Hop

Birdman , orphan , Thanksgiving

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close