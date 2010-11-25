Birdman & Young Money Give Out Turkeys For Thanksgiving

Every year Birdman gives out turkeys for Thanksgiving to the people of his home town New Orleans.
Birdman, Slim, Gudda Gudda and T-Streets and Reginae all participated!
