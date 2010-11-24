CLOSE
Kanye West’s new Album for $3.99 on Amazon.com

Want a new reason to support your favorite artists by not downloading for free? Amazon is making the mp3 download of Kanye West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy available for a shocking $3.99. That’s right, the full album, straight to your music folder in seconds. Check out the link if you’re interested.

