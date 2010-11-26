T.I’s 2010 Akoo Holiday Lookbook

T.I may be in jail but his clothing line isn’t. Akoo’s 2010 Lookbook is here!

AKOO stands for “A King of Oneself”. The look is sophisticated, high-quality threads for the streetwear gentleman who stands apart from the crowd.

-Celebrityclothingline.com

Celebrity clothing lines don’t seem to make it too far(unless your Jay-Z in the late 90’s) but Akoo looks like a nice line.The clothing features vintage sweaters and cardigans, letterman jackets, raw denims, classic long sleeved wovens, and screen printed custom tees.

