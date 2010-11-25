Lil’ Kim Comes Back At Nicki Minaj With “Black Friday”

While everyone else is giving thanks, Lil’ Kim is raining on Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday.

Just recently on Hot 97 Nicki Minaj told Kim that she needed to get a life, not to play with her, and basically for her to shutup and get over it. Like we all expected Kim wasn’t having it. All day today the radio has been playing a snippet of Lil’ Kim’s “Black Friday.” Not only does she come at Nicki but Drake is getting it too! Tomorrow the full version will be released…I can’t wait!

“We all know your last name is how you got your job”

“I will turn Pink Friday, into Friday the 13th!”

Listen and download Black Friday here!

