Jordan “Answer” To King James Is A Fake

The commercial of Michael Jordan “answering” LeBron is a clever forgery.

“Maybe it’s my fault,” Jordan says after a snippet of LeBron’s spot where he suggests he should disappear. The mash-up of Jordan’s “Still I Rise” and LeBron’s “What Should I Do?” fooled many people–including us–mostly because Jordan has made no secret of his views on LeBron and Nike is no stranger to using old footage to send a message. However, our thoughts that it was odd that Nike would have two of their spokes people go at it in public were justified.

This just didn’t happen.

Here is the spoof video and the original Jordan commercial appears below.

Jordan “Rise”

