Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Giblets At Thanksgiving Concert

Nicki Minaj turned Thanksgiving night into tHERsday at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

Hundreds of her “barbies” came out to support her first official show in support of her new album Pink Friday. Rihanna, Kanye, Fabolous and of course Drake joined her on stage. Check out her Prince inspired “butt-out” cat suit.

Catch her performing “Monster” with Kanye West courtesy of Hot97.com and check here for more photos from the show!

RELATED POSTS: