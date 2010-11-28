Should Michael Vick Be The NFL MVP?

Jemele Hill of the Sports Reporters wonders whether Michael Vick winning the MVP would be good for the NFL.

I saw this on ESPN this morning and felt the need to share. In seven games this season Michael Vick has thrown for 11 touchdowns, rushed for five and currently has a QB passer rating of 108.7. More importantly, the Eagles are on a three-game winning streak.

What do you think?

