Should Michael Vick Be The NFL MVP?

Jemele Hill of the Sports Reporters wonders whether Michael Vick winning the MVP would be good for the NFL.
I saw this on ESPN this morning and felt the need to share. In seven games this season Michael Vick has thrown for 11 touchdowns, rushed for five and currently has a QB passer rating of 108.7. More importantly, the Eagles are on a three-game winning streak.
What do you think?
