Wyclef Jean Speaks Out Against Haiti’s Elections

Former Haitian Presidential hopeful Wyclef Jean lashed out yesterday against the elections in Haiti in what candidates labeled a sham election.

According to reports, 12 of the 19 candidates running for President of Haiti have called for the election to be suspended because scores of people were not allowed to vote, massive fraud and/or voter intimidation.

“This is not democracy this is Dictatorship under the Facade of Democracy!” Wyclef Jean tweeted. “But the Haitian people will not be intimidated we want to vote!”

Earlier this evening, the candidates issued a joint statement condemning the government and Haiti’s electoral board, the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP).

“It is clear that [current president Rene] Preval and the CEP were not prepared for elections,” said candidate Anne Marie Josette Bijou as the crowd chanted “arrest Preval!”

