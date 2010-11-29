Uncle Luke Lands Assistant Coach Job At Miami High School

Former rap star Luke Campbell has stepped away from the entertainment industry to help the local Miami community, as the assistant football coach at Miami Central High School.

Campbell, who is almost 50, is a former group member of 2 Live Crew, a group signed to his pioneering independent Miami-based label, Luke Skyywalker Records.

Campbell has traded his raunchy image for the assistant coaching position, where he coaches boys, both on and off the field.

“I’m happy and proud of what we accomplished but that part of my life is over,” Luke Campbell told the Bellingham Herald. “The entertainer – I left him on stage.”

The former rap star was cleared by the Miami-Dade Public School system to coach the team, after Campbell received letters of support from community leaders, parents, neighborhood kids and Central High’s principals.

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Uncle Luke Says The Muslims Are Taking Our “Kindness As A Weakness”

RELATED: Uncle Luke Says There’s Too Much Sex In The Champagne Room