2010 Soul Train Awards Performances

Last night the 2010 Soul Train Awards aired on Centric after being taped earlier this month.

The show was heavy on performances from the likes of Ne-Yo, R. Kelly, Jazmine Sullivan, Erykah Badu, Bruno Mars, Tamia, Faith Evans, Lalah Hathaway, Bilal, and many more.

Thanks to Yardie, we got all the performances here for you to check out!

Scroll down to watch!

Ne-Yo “Champagne Life / One In A Million”

R. Kelly – “Bump & Grind / Your Body’s Callin’ / When A Woman’s Fed Up / Happy People / When A Woman Loves

Jazmine Sullivan “10 Seconds / Holdin’ You Down (Going In Circles)”

Chrisette Michele, Tamia, Rachelle Farrell, Kem, Faith Evans, Lalah Hathaway, Dionne Farris, Goapele “Tribute To Anita Baker”

Cee Lo Green “Forget You”

Erykah Badu “Out My Mind Just In Time / Window Seat”

Bruno Mars “Grenade”

Keyshia Cole, Bilal, Tank, El DeBarge, Eric Benet, Peabo Bryson, Freddie Jackson, Jeffrey Osbourne “Tribute To Ron Isley”

