Kanye Gets Booed During Thanksgiving Day Parade

Kanye West participated in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, travelling down the parade route in New York City on a float performing tracks from his recently released album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.

When he passed by NBC’s cameras for the televised parade, everything seemed cool. Kanye performed “Lost In The World” in an…… interesting vest to a pleased crowd.

However things weren’t that smooth for all of the parade.

Amateur video recently surfaced showing Yeezy getting booed by parade attendees located far from NBC’s cameras.

Check it out!

“He’s gonna bug out!”

RELATED: “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” Album Review

RELATED: Kanye West & Rick Ross, “Devil In A New Dress” (LIVE IN NYC)