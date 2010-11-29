Jay-Z’s “Decoded” Lands On NY Times Best Seller List

Jay-Z’s Decoded book unsurprisingly landed in the top three on the New York Times’ best sellers list.

The book debuted at number three on the publication’s Hardcover Non-Fiction list behind George W. Bush’s Decision Points and Lauren Hillenbrand’s Unbroken.

Oprah’s also co-signed the book, featuring it as one of her yearly “Favorite Things.”

