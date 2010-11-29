Jay-Z’s “Decoded” Lands On NY Times Best Seller List

Jay-Z’s Decoded book unsurprisingly landed in the top three on the New York Times’ best sellers list.
The book debuted at number three on the publication’s Hardcover Non-Fiction list behind George W. Bush’s Decision Points and Lauren Hillenbrand’s Unbroken.
Oprah’s also co-signed the book, featuring it as one of her yearly “Favorite Things.”
RELATED: Reasonable Doubts: Jay-Z’s Biggest Regrets
RELATED: Jay-Z Discusses “Decoded” With Cornel West [VIDEO]
Jeffrey Wright and Mos Def In ‘A Free Man of Color’ [from Blackvoices.com ]
5 Rappers Who AREN’T Returning to Jail [from TheBVX.com]
Carmelo Anthony Releases New Mixtape [from Vibe.com]
Ray J Says He’s Through With Industry Chicks [from iPowerRichmond.com ]
The 10 Most Absurd Lyrics From Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday [from TheSmokingSection.com]