Nelly Blames Record Label For Disappointing Sales Of New Album

St. Louis rap star Nelly has lashed out at his record label, Motown/Universal over the disappointing sales figures for his latest album 5.0, which landed in stores last week.

5.0, which was released on November 16th, landed at #10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart after moving over 63,000 copies.

Nelly released his album one week before high profile releases by Kanye West and Nicki Minaj, who both trounced the superstar rapper in sales the following week.

The rapper took to Twitter and blamed Motown/Universal for lack of marketing as the culprit behind the slip in sales.

“A record deal is a 50/50 partnership!As a artist its your job to provide the record company with music that they(record company) can sell,” Nelly tweeted. “Thing about the partnership is that n the public eye the responsibility is not 50/50!the artist is always the 1who catches 90% of the blame

The rapper pointed out that his latest album 5.0 has already produced a hit single titled “Just a Dream,” which according to Nelly, has sold almost 2 million digital copies.

Read the whole article on AllHipHop.com!

RELATED: Nelly & Kelly Rowland “Gone” [AUDIO]

RELATED: Nelly New Video “Move That Body”