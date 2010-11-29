T.I. & Drake “Poppin Bottles”

T.I. might be on ice for awhile, thanks to his probation violation, but his long delayed new album, No Mercy, is still on schedule for a December 7th release.
The album features collabs with Eminem, Christina Aguilera, and many others, including Drake who is featured on the song “Poppin’ Bottles.”
Take a listen!
Spotted @ NahRight
RELATED: T.I’s 2010 Akoo Holiday Lookbook [PHOTOS]
RELATED: T.I. Blames His Dentist For Drug Addiction
Jeffrey Wright and Mos Def In ‘A Free Man of Color’ [from Blackvoices.com ]
5 Rappers Who AREN’T Returning to Jail [from TheBVX.com]
Carmelo Anthony Releases New Mixtape [from Vibe.com]
Ray J Says He’s Through With Industry Chicks [from iPowerRichmond.com ]
The 10 Most Absurd Lyrics From Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday [from TheSmokingSection.com]