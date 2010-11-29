T.I. & Drake “Poppin Bottles”

T.I. might be on ice for awhile, thanks to his probation violation, but his long delayed new album, No Mercy, is still on schedule for a December 7th release.

The album features collabs with Eminem, Christina Aguilera, and many others, including Drake who is featured on the song “Poppin’ Bottles.”

Take a listen!

Spotted @ NahRight

