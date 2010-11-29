Keri Hilson Gets Raunchy In “The Way You Love Me”

Keri Hilson has finally turned her whore swag on.

And it goes all the way to 11.

In the video for her new single “The Way You Love Me,” Hilson puts it plain and simple that “this ain’t no Pretty Girl Rock,” in reference to her previous single.

Joined by her “crew” of Faith Evans, Dawn from Dirty Money, and JoJo (really???), Keri lets her freak flag fly freely and frequently.

Keri’s over-the-top attempt at a sexy video falls flat and leaves us wondering why our office suddenly was overwhelmed by the stench of stank-ho while watching this video.

