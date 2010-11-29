Alicia Keys, Usher sign off Twitter and Facebook for Keep A Child Alive charity

Alicia Keys and Usher have agreed to go offline on Wednesday, which is World AIDS Day, to raise awareness for Keep A Child Alive, a charity by Digital Life Sacrifice.

The participating celebrities include Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Hudson, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Janelle Monae, and others. They have all joined forces to silence their social networks until $1 million is raised for the charity. The celebrities have all filmed their “last tweet and testament” videos and will appear in ads showing them lying in coffins, representing their “digital deaths.”

“This is such a direct and instantly emotional way and a little sarcastic, you know, of a way to get people to pay attention,” said Keys, who has more than 2.6 million followers on Twitter.

The foundation, which began in 2003, will accept donations through text messages and bar-code technology, which is featured in the charity’s Buy Life campaign. Raised efforts support families affected by HIV/AIDS in Africa and India.

Donate @ http://keepachildalive.org/

