Kid Cudi “Mojo So Dope”

Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager has been doing very well saleswise.

The Cudster recently released the video for another track from the album, “Mojo So Dope.”

This video is included in the deluxe edition of MOTM2.

Check it out!

RELATED: Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon II” Sells 169,000 Copies In Its First Week

RELATED: Just How High Was Kid Cudi On 106 & Park? [VIDEO]