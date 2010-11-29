Kevin Powell Signs Book Deal For Authorized 2Pac Bio

Politician, activist, and reality television pioneer are just a few hats worn by Kevin Powell, but now he’s getting back to one of his first loves: writing.

Powell just inked a book deal to write Tupac Shakur: The Authorized Biography.

“It is an honor to write what will be the definitive biography on the life and times of Tupac Shakur, one of the greatest icons in hiphop and pop culture history. Our relationship began when I documented his journey while at Vibe in the 1990s. And I will never forget being there at that Las Vegas hospital when Tupac’s death was announced. He remains, all these years later, one of the most dynamic and complicated humans I’ve ever encountered. I will present Tupac as the very whole and multi-layered being he was, as I remember well his asking me, quite prophetically, to be Alex Haley to his Malcolm X.”

Tupac’s mother and executor of his estate, Afeni Shakur, has given her blessings to the project. “Kevin Powell is doing this Tupac Shakur biography with my full blessings,” says Afeni. “I trust him and his history of documenting my son’s life, and I know he will do the book from his heart.”

