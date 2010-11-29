Faith Evans Get 3 Years Probation For DUI Arrest

Faith Evans has been sentenced to 36 months of probation for a DUI charge she received earlier this year.

Faith was stopped at a DUI check point in Marina Del Rey, California and was arrested on August 21st on two charges, including suspicion of DUI.

TMZ.com reports that Faith pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of reckless driving.

Faith will have to pay $300 in fines, complete a 3-month alcohol program and must not drive with any measurable amount of alcohol in her system.

