Do You Like Your Eggs Fried or Fertilized? [VIDEO]

Turquoise Jeep is a comedy team (we hope) of rappers that have some hilarious and original phrases turned into catchy songs. Yung Humma and his team released one of their most popular songs “Fried or Fertilized” just a couple months ago and now have started a wave of hits and fans across the nation. Their silly songs and videos are sure to have you ROTFL!

The Fried or Fertilized Dance (Pictured Below)

Fried of Fertilized

“When I say ‘fried,’ I’m talking breakfast eggs. But when I ‘fertilize,’ those the eggs between your legs”

Lemme Smang It

This song is a smash and a banger. Or should I say a Smanger.

