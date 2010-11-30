Lil’ Kim’s Latest Nip Slip

We all remember that one year on the MTV VMA’s when Lil’ Kim showed up with her left breast hanging out and covered with a pastie.
When Kim presented an award with Diana Ross, and Ross grabbed Kim’s breast, that was an instant classic moment in television history (albeit, a similar one would derail Janet Jackson’s career, but that’s another post for another time).
Well, Kim’s breasticles made an impromptu appearance at a club over the weekend when things got a little out of hand, and one of Kim’s tig ol’ bitties popped out to say hello and throw a few darts at Nicki Minaj (not really, but could you imagine?).
Check out the (censored) photo below:
(That’s Diana Ross on censorship duties if you couldn’t tell…)
RELATED: Lil’ Kim Comes Back At Nicki Minaj With “Black Friday”
RELATED: Nicki Minaj Goes In On Lil’ Kim On Hot 97 “Don’t Play With Me!”
