Jesse Boykins III Sneaks Camera Into Soul Train Awards For New Video

We first met Jesse Boykins III about three or four years ago after getting our hands on some demos he had done.

His smooth voice and production reminded us of another underground soul man named Vikter Duplaix, who has written and produced for artists like Erykah Badu and Eric Benet.

Over the years, we’ve watched him build a strong fan base, almost strictly through word of mouth. The buzz grew so much that by the time his second independently released project, The Beauty Created, was released, he had been featured on BET’s 106 & Park.

He recently traveled to Atlanta for the 2010 Soul Train Awards, for which he was nominated for the “Centric” award. He documented his trip there and turned it into the music video for “Come To My Room,” a slow jam from The Beauty Created.

Watching the clip, we gotta say that we’re pretty proud of Jesse and how far he’s come in such a short time!

Keep up the good work homie!

