Diddy – Dirty Money “Coming Home”

Diddy & Dirty Money are still waiting for that last train to Paris to arrive.

The perpetually delayed album is nearing Detox status (minus the actual anticipation from the general public).

The latest single and video, “Coming Home,” fortunately features Diddy rapping, and Dirty Money are relegated to their regular jobs as glorified background singers.

If the track sounds a little familiar to you, it’s probably because Roc Nation’s J Cole wrote a version of it for Diddy that leaked in late October.

Here’s J Cole’s version for comparison. Peep the mention of Diddy being fired by Andre Harrell at the end of the last verse.

Suffice to say, we’re going with J Cole’s version.

Sorry Puff.

