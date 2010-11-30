Montell Jordan Trades Recording Studios For The Pulpit

Montell Jordan made his mark with his 1995 smash single “This Is How We Do It.”

The song quickly became ingrained in pop culture and became a 90s classic party jam.

But this New Years Eve, Jordan will perform the song that made him a star 15 years ago for the very last time.

Last week, Jordan revealed that in addition to retiring his signature tune, he will be retiring from music this year in order to focus on being an ordained pastor. He currently performs with the church band at Victory World Church in Norcross, GA.

